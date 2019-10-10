Hexavest Inc. Increases Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,807 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $46,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 208.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 789,128 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,329,000 after acquiring an additional 768,856 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $95.36. 9,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. ValuEngine lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

