Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211,501 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.57% of AES worth $62,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 35,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,719. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.