Hexavest Inc. Reduces Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $53,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.07. 13,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.64. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $144.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at $68,633,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

