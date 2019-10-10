Hexavest Inc. Sells 20,555 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.12% of Welltower worth $42,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Welltower by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.80. 9,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,005. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.21. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $92.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

