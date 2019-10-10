Hexavest Inc. Trims Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $38,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $506,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,954,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.06.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.99. The company had a trading volume of 75,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,134. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $127.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

