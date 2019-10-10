Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.91

Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $4.70. Highpower International shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Highpower International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter. Highpower International had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 5.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highpower International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.99% of Highpower International worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ)

Highpower International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.

