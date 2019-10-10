Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.23. 36,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,729. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $18.82 billion for the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.