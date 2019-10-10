Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Acquires 195 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after buying an additional 1,627,370 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

JNJ stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.64. 954,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $351.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.