Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Raises Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 152,302 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $43.28. 207,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,659,554. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.