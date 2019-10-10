Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 17,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $476,274.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,667.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $265,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,505 shares of company stock worth $7,033,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,798. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.20. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

