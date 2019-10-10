HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded to “Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut HSBC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.71.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). HSBC had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 63.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,866,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 348.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,934,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,641 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at $62,076,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 318.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 284,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 216,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 290.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 275,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 205,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

