Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Up 5.1%

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.52, 631,024 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,250,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.31.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$440.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$411.53 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,609.66.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.