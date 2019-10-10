Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) VP Jerri F. Dickseski Sells 1,874 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HII stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.59. The company had a trading volume of 189,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $242.45.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

