Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $69,456.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, OKEx, HADAX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00040910 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.11 or 0.06467546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016281 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00039527 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, HADAX, DDEX, Bgogo and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

