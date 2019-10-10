IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.69.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.07. The company had a trading volume of 638,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,158. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $18,612,117.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,315,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total value of $434,740.00. Insiders sold a total of 184,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,077,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.