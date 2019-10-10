IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $285.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.86. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $292.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.56 and a 200-day moving average of $261.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total transaction of $631,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,247,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,084,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,467,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,897,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,582,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,483,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,615,000 after acquiring an additional 780,846 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

