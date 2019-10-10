ILCoin (ILC) Price Reaches $0.0366

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and $395,904.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ILCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, IDAX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005602 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000580 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,251,218,898 coins and its circulating supply is 297,522,478 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange, Crex24, FreiExchange, C-CEX, IDAX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

