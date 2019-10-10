ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Hits $2.60 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002244 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 24% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $1.65 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 14,504,391 coins and its circulating supply is 13,504,393 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

