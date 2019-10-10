Impact (IMX) Reaches Market Cap of $9,484.00

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Impact has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. Impact has a total market capitalization of $9,484.00 and $12.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impact coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Impact Profile

IMX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,630,546 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX. Impact’s official website is www.impact-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Impact

Impact can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

