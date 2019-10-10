Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

IMB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective (down from GBX 2,755 ($36.00)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,825.42 ($36.92).

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded up GBX 20.40 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,872.60 ($24.47). 2,041,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,031.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,159.59. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,736.20 ($22.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,789 ($36.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider Mark Williamson purchased 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,121 ($27.71) per share, for a total transaction of £31,581.69 ($41,267.07). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.21) per share, for a total transaction of £22,200 ($29,008.23).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

