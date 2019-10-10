Inception Mining (OTC:IMII) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Inception Mining (OTC:IMII) shares dropped 17.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 6,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research upgraded Inception Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $0.48 to $0.32 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Inception Mining Company Profile (OTC:IMII)

Inception Mining, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

