ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,584,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 464% from the previous session’s volume of 3,295,399 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,179.4% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 52.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

