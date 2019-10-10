Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $129.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.57. 3,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,088. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

