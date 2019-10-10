Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) is Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,285 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October comprises approximately 8.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 139.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $31,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 229.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 74.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $689,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 157.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.66. 3,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,593. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

