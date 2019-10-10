Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Get Inphi alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.23.

IPHI stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inphi will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $121,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,909,297.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,347,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,970,580. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 766,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after purchasing an additional 534,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 11,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 622,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 617,255 shares during the period.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.