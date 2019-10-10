Insider Buying: Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) Insider Buys 4,191,731 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) insider Arthur (Archie) Koimtsidis bought 4,191,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$628,759.65 ($445,928.83).

CDV stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.39 ($0.28). 356,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,978. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Cardinal Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.55 ($0.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.38.

Cardinal Resources Company Profile

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

