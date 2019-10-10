Insider Selling: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $20,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at $794,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.98. 237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,332. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $563.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 955.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

