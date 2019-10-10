Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $6,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $6,396,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $6,309,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $6,322,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $6,151,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $5,628,000.00.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.37. 824,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,548. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kellogg by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 123,477 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $13,041,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

