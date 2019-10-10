Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Intel by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,216,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $90,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,705 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,057,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,885,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.