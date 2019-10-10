Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.81. 158,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07. CGI Inc has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. Barclays began coverage on CGI in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.