InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.26

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.26 and last traded at $82.90, with a volume of 96832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InterXion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.92.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INXN. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

