Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.4% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 30,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 53.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 67,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $265.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.20 and its 200-day moving average is $264.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.69%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.