Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRET. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRET traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,123. The stock has a market cap of $871.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

