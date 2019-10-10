iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”

Raymond James cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. 46,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,274. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.66.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in iRobot by 1,217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 880,468 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in iRobot by 737.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 844,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,376,000 after purchasing an additional 743,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,932,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,892,000.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.