iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,667 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,161,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $75.06.

