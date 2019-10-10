iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286,716 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,978,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 563.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,246,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,843 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 995,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,540,000 after acquiring an additional 525,639 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.95. 22,686,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,075,465. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

