iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 1.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

IGV stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,149 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.20 and its 200-day moving average is $215.95.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

