JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 776 ($10.14).

LON:JD opened at GBX 727.40 ($9.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 674.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 611.01. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 755 ($9.87).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £91,950 ($120,148.96).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

