Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Hexavest Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,123 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $150,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $3,245,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 389,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 164,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $3,159,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,081,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,528,000 after purchasing an additional 84,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.75. The stock had a trading volume of 774,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $351.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average of $135.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

