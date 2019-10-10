Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Outdoors Inc. is a leading global outdoor recreation company that turns ideas into adventure with innovative, top-quality products. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft, Marine Electronics, Diving and Outdoor Equipment. Johnson Outdoors’ familiar brands include, among others: Old Town canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak and Necky kayaks; Lendal paddles; Escape electric boats; Minn Kota motors; Cannon downriggers; Humminbird, Bottom Line and Fishin’ Buddy fishfinders; Scubapro and UWATEC dive equipment; Silva compasses and digital instruments; and Eureka! tents. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $91.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $176.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,923.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5,894.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

