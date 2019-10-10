JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,322,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 6.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $167,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,387 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1069 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

