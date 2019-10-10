Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 182.6% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,218.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 159,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

In other news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,156 shares of company stock worth $6,188,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.75. 63,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,273. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

