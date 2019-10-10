Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Shares Up 9.5%

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.87, 500,241 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 530,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC upgraded Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.13. The company has a market cap of $396.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$670.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$947.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

