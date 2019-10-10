Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,500,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $128,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,730 shares of company stock worth $1,482,378 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.24. 30,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,949. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $136.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

