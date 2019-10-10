Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.53

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and traded as high as $16.50. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 800 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 million and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 136.85%.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

