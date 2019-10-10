Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 105.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 237,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 923.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 67,655 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $704,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

