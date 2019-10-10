Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €69.00 by Bank of America

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €69.00 ($80.23) price target from stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.41 ($66.76).

KGX traded up €0.16 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting €46.69 ($54.29). The company had a trading volume of 267,481 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.86. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

