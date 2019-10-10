Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Shares Down 0.2%

Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.36, 1,478 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korea Fund stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 11.55% of Korea Fund worth $18,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Korea Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KF)

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

