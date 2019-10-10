Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

KRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE KRA traded down $9.65 on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 2,268,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,427. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.35 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $402,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton by 42.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Kraton by 56.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton by 75.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 52.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

