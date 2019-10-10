LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Trading 16.7% Higher

LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV) shares traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 24,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 285,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $11.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About LeoNovus (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LeoNovus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeoNovus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.